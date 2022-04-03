Accuvest Global Advisors Has $568,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $1,809,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 31,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,191,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 26,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.32.

CVX stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,795,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,777,873. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.41. The company has a market capitalization of $319.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

