Accuvest Global Advisors Makes New Investment in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,435,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,955,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after buying an additional 93,798 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 441,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 305,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after buying an additional 228,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 83.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after buying an additional 108,086 shares during the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.98. The stock had a trading volume of 529,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,103. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.60. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.56.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $173,418.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William C. Losch III acquired 3,125 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.32 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

