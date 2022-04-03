Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.04. Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 4,804 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$61.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

