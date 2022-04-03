Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of ACRS opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 27,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $426,762.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $895,780.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,797 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 53,325 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 16,282 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

