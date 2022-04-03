ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 55,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,026,615 shares.The stock last traded at $21.78 and had previously closed at $20.69.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ACM Research from $33.33 to $36.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ACM Research from $44.00 to $46.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on ACM Research from $41.67 to $43.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.53 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $1,007,162.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $321,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 982.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

