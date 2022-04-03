Acuity Brands (AYI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 5th. Analysts expect Acuity Brands to post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Acuity Brands to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI opened at $191.12 on Friday. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $159.57 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.39 and a 200-day moving average of $197.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $626,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,457 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 339,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,892,000 after purchasing an additional 83,933 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AYI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.56.

Acuity Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.