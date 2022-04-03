Adam Selipsky Sells 34 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,139,474.68.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,271.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,671.45 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,063.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,270.21.

Amazon.com shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.22 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,127.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

