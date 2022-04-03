Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) to post $4.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.50 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $430,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 830.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $18.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $30.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $19.05 million, with estimates ranging from $2.10 million to $36.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,571.00% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $2.13 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $332.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $35,396.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429 in the last quarter. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

