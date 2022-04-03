Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.60.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $120.07 on Thursday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $138.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 15.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $76,032,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,069,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,842,000 after buying an additional 151,276 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

