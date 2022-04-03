Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) & ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Head-To-Head Review

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) and ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReneSola has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and ReneSola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Micro Devices 19.24% 44.25% 28.14% ReneSola 8.61% 2.67% 2.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.9% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of ReneSola shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and ReneSola, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Micro Devices 0 11 17 0 2.61 ReneSola 0 0 3 1 3.25

Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus target price of $149.81, indicating a potential upside of 38.47%. ReneSola has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 95.91%. Given ReneSola’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ReneSola is more favorable than Advanced Micro Devices.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and ReneSola’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Micro Devices $16.43 billion 7.90 $3.16 billion $2.58 41.93 ReneSola $79.66 million 5.14 $6.86 million $0.10 58.70

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than ReneSola. Advanced Micro Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReneSola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats ReneSola on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles. The company provides processors for desktop and notebook personal computers under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Ryzen Threadripper, Ryzen Threadripper PRO, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, AMD FX, AMD A-Series, and AMD PRO A-Series processors brands; discrete GPUs for desktop and notebook PCs under the AMD Radeon graphics, AMD Embedded Radeon graphics brands; and professional graphics products under the AMD Radeon Pro and AMD FirePro graphics brands. It also offers Radeon Instinct, Radeon PRO V-series, and AMD Instinct accelerators for servers; chipsets under the AMD trademark; microprocessors for servers under the AMD EPYC; embedded processor solutions under the AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series processors brands; and customer-specific solutions based on AMD CPU, GPU, and multi-media technologies, as well as semi-custom SoC products. It serves original equipment manufacturers, public cloud service providers, original design manufacturers, system integrators, independent distributors, online retailers, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

ReneSola Company Profile (Get Rating)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business include engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of December 31, 2020, it operated approximately 100 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 173 megawatts. The company has strategic partnership agreements with Emeren Limited and Terra Aurea Gela S.r.l to co-develop ground-mounted solar projects in Italy. ReneSola Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

