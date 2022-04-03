AECOM (ACM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th.
AECOM has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AECOM to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.
Shares of ACM opened at $77.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a 12-month low of $58.36 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.37.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,755,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,266,000 after purchasing an additional 172,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,176,000 after acquiring an additional 86,352 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 17,331 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.
About AECOM
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.
