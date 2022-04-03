Aerovate Therapeutics’ (AVTE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTEGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVTE. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerovate Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $29.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTE. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 8,027.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

