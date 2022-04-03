Aerovate Therapeutics’ (AVTE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVTE. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerovate Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.67.
Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $29.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20.
About Aerovate Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aerovate Therapeutics (AVTE)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.