AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Short Interest Up 26.9% in March

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the February 28th total of 773,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $94.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3,141.62 and a beta of 0.28. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $126.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

