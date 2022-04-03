AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.230-$1.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $451.39 million.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.13.

AVAV stock opened at $94.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.05. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $126.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,141.62 and a beta of 0.28.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 8.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 26.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

