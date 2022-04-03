Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 2,823.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

