Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Stock Holdings Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) by 293.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Agiliti were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 3rd quarter worth about $530,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $666,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Agiliti by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,899,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,199,000 after buying an additional 484,439 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Agiliti by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.09.

AGTI stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 112.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $187,785.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $335,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,800.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

