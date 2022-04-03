AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

AIBRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on AIB Group from €2.90 ($3.19) to €2.65 ($2.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AIB Group from €2.50 ($2.75) to €2.75 ($3.02) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Shares of AIBRF stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. AIB Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

