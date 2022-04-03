Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €3.39 ($3.72).

AF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($1.98) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.05) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($3.96) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.10 ($3.41) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.81) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

AF stock remained flat at $€4.10 ($4.50) during midday trading on Friday. 1,411,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.06. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($7.56) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($16.10).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

