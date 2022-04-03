Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of AIRI opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $1.96.
