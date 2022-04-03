Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AKBA. Piper Sandler downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Akebia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.89% and a negative net margin of 132.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $53,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $94,094. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

