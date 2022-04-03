Akropolis (AKRO) Price Tops $0.0167

Akropolis (AKRO) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akropolis has a total market cap of $64.38 million and approximately $18.77 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Akropolis

Akropolis is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,844,588,438 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

