Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Shares of ALX opened at $260.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.65. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.59. Alexander’s has a 52-week low of $246.15 and a 52-week high of $299.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALX. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,688,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Alexander’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after acquiring an additional 21,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alexander’s by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Alexander’s by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexander’s (Get Rating)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.