Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

ALGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $454.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $693.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $446.41 on Thursday. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $372.62 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $575.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 17.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,979 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Align Technology by 35.3% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 49.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,222,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

