Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.34

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.34 and last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 42894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARLP. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $473.47 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

In related news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLP. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

