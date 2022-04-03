Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Allied Healthcare Products from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

AHPI stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 million, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of -4.41. Allied Healthcare Products has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84.

Allied Healthcare Products ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Allied Healthcare Products by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the third quarter valued at $80,000.

About Allied Healthcare Products (Get Rating)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

