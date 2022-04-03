Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

AMOT stock opened at $29.77 on Thursday. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $96.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 5.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.