Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,011,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,412,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $872,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.