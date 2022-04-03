Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 479,340 Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 479,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $99,170,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 105.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $162.68 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.44 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.61 and its 200 day moving average is $182.33.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.72.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

