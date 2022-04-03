Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $51.82 Million in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 474,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,822,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity National Information Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 160.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $103.37 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 152.02, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.79.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.47%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIS. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.84.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

