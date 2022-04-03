Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $78.56 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 998,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $78,559,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $74.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.23. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.