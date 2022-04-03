Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $95.27 Million Investment in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,048,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,271,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.18% of Magnolia Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.55.

Shares of MGY opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.26. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $25.60.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

