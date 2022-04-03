Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 994,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,365,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.80% of Central Garden & Pet as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $84,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.59. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.71.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

