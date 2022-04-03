Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 662,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,992,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in onsemi by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of onsemi by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of onsemi by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of onsemi by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $59.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average is $58.13. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other onsemi news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ON. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on onsemi in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on onsemi from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

