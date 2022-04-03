Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,566,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZWS shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

NYSE ZWS opened at $35.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $38.31.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 12.24%.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

