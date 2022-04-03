Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,270,079 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $91,672,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.10% of ConocoPhillips as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $100.58 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $107.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.99.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

