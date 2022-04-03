Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,914,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,792,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 455.7% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 23,899 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,410,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,067,000 after buying an additional 338,091 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,833,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 60,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $45.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average is $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 195.56%.

INVH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.37.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

