Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 1,334,748 Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,334,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $101,187,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dine Brands Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIN. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.20. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.38 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.99.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

