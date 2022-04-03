Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,021,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $736,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Franchise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Franchise Group by 44.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

FRG stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.32. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.95.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.84%.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 2,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FRG. Barrington Research upped their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

