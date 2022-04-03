Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,940,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,895,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.11% of Paycor HCM at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $30.20 on Friday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PYCR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

