Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.00.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $139.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Allstate has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $141.82.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Allstate will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.