Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PINE. Jonestrading began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.92.

PINE opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $222.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 136.71%.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 3,291 shares of company stock worth $61,073 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $552,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 16.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 12,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.