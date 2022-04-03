Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €37.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €37.50 ($41.21) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 77.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($40.66) target price on Alstom in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($50.55) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($31.87) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €39.29 ($43.17).

Shares of ALO stock opened at €21.09 ($23.18) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.06. Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($28.19) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($41.07).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

