Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 146 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $483.93. 1,316,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,805. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $493.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $564.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $136.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $385.66 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $623.45.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.