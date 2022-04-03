Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 958 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 51,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.66. 14,329,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,272,247. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.66%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.35.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

