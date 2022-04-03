Altium Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,936 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 282.2% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after buying an additional 76,940 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after acquiring an additional 181,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.10.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $5.74 on Friday, hitting $267.12. 51,723,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,162,395. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $134.59 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $670.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.43, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.14 and its 200 day moving average is $260.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 849,056 shares of company stock valued at $234,090,142 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

