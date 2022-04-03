Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,116 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,481,902,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,480,226,000 after buying an additional 989,641 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after buying an additional 1,168,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after buying an additional 1,324,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,740,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,202,288,000 after purchasing an additional 348,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.58. 6,934,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,365,808. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.62%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

