Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $987,000 Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in SAP by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.57.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.63. 749,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,259. The company has a market capitalization of $135.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.23 and its 200 day moving average is $131.32. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $104.14 and a 1 year high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

