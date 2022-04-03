Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 19.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,686,000 after acquiring an additional 34,512 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 39.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of ASML by 22.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $667.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,257. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $558.77 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $649.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $740.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $273.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $898.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

