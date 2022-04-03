Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

In other Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,169 shares of company stock worth $17,857,219. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.12. 6,034,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,994,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.59. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $74.19. The company has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

