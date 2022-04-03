Altium Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $744,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,154,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 281,425 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Takeda Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

TAK stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.51. 2,276,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,242. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.82. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

